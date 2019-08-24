Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Valuation Rose While Polaris Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Price Declined, Holder Envestnet Asset Management Decreased Its Stake

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc sold 8,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 493,552 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.21 million, down from 501,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Becomes a VC at Lightspeed; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP); 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 19/04/2018 – PCL Construction and Microsoft are Building Smart; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio – Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integrator; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 21.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 606,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 2.28M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.72 million, down from 2.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $72.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 13,121 shares to 75,385 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 23,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX).

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42B and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,600 shares to 199,942 shares, valued at $49.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Insurance Holdings Co (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 27,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,651 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

