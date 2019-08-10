Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stock Value Rose While Peninsula Asset Management Has Boosted by $352,755 Its Stake; As Cms Energy (CMS) Shares Rose, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Cut Stake by $14.06 Million

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 255,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 2.49 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.48 million, down from 2.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $60.32. About 1.95 million shares traded or 0.49% up from the average. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 18/04/2018 – PTA-CMS: Erste Group Bank AG: Framework programme for Erste Group share transactions by savings banks of the Haftungsverbund (cross guarantee system); 04/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS ZILRETTA RECOMMENDED BY CMS; 14/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: 4finance S.A.: Release of the Home Member State; 16/03/2018 – CMS: CMS finalizes coverage of Next Generation Sequencing tests, ensuring enhanced access for cancer patients; 09/03/2018 – Idaho Governor: IDAHO RESPONDS TO CMS ADMINISTRATOR ON STATE-BASED HEALTH INSURANCE PLANS; 06/03/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: Burgess on CMS Action to Put Patients at Center of Health Care System; 02/04/2018 – CMS: CMS Finalizes Policy Changes and Updates for Medicare Advantage and the Prescription Drug Benefit Program for Contract Yea; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: CMS’s Policies and Procedures Were Generally Effective in Ensuring That Prescription Drug Coverage Capitation; 08/03/2018 – CMS: IDAHO FAILING TO ENFORCE ACT AS AMENDED BY THE ACA; 22/04/2018 – DJ CMS Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMS)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc bought 3,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 18,102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; 16/04/2018 – Affinio Unveils New Integrated Audience Analysis Solution in Collaboration with Microsoft; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength and Signals More to Come — 3rd Update; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting

Analysts await CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 18.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CMS’s profit will be $198.65M for 21.54 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by CMS Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 112.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold CMS shares while 138 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 247.93 million shares or 0.38% more from 247.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 4,178 shares. Conning accumulated 10,429 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 5,614 shares. Greenleaf has 0% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 5,016 shares. Opus Inv has 34,300 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Zeke Capital Lc reported 12,605 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 15,000 shares. Rampart Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.16% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.04% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank holds 0.02% or 184,178 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp accumulated 31,468 shares or 0% of the stock. Cambridge Investment Advisors Inc reported 0.01% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.18% or 15.77 million shares. Putnam has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Registered Invest Advisor invested 0.49% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS).

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyrusone (NASDAQ:CONE) by 113,767 shares to 922,669 shares, valued at $48.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 9,531 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Peninsula Asset Management Inc, which manages about $196.40 million and $138.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Small Cap 600 Ishares (IJR) by 5,545 shares to 123,682 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.