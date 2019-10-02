Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stock Rose While Bank Of Stockton Has Increased by $300,447 Its Position; Pepsico Com (PEP) Position Raised by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 431.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 8,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 10,605 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, up from 1,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 3.35M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO

Bank Of Stockton increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Stockton bought 2,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 20,967 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81 million, up from 18,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Stockton who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $134.83. About 21.65M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – AppRiver Offers Guidance for MSPs, Resellers on Benefits of Microsoft 365; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions

Bank Of Stockton, which manages about $197.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares: S&P Midcap 400 Index (IJH) by 4,006 shares to 156,230 shares, valued at $30.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc reported 1.51% stake. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora accumulated 3.58% or 75,448 shares. Icm Asset Management Wa stated it has 203,215 shares. Fosun Intl holds 0.23% or 26,230 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel stated it has 1.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). A D Beadell Inv Counsel Inc has invested 2.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 161,704 are held by Lathrop Inv Mngmt Corporation. Whitnell holds 2.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 48,366 shares. Bernzott Advisors holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 120,158 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt reported 3.14M shares. Lau Assocs Lc reported 31,949 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability reported 407,243 shares. Cls Ltd Llc holds 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 13,938 shares. Contravisory Mgmt Inc has invested 2.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jag Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 303,605 shares or 4.59% of the stock.