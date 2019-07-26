Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Lowered by $4.42 Million Its Stake; As Facebook (FB) Shares Rose, University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Has Trimmed Holding by $1.22 Million

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 37,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.64M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $141.28. About 8.56M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities; 26/03/2018 – AbacusNext Brings Private Cloud to Canada with Data Center Expansion and Microsoft Certification; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion; 22/03/2018 – MICROSOFT ADDS 315 MW OF NEW SOLAR POWER IN VIRGINIA; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 12.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 7,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,201 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37 million, down from 57,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $199.74. About 15.96 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/05/2018 – FB: Facebook looking at “creating its own digital token,” @alexeheath reports over on @cheddar – ! $FB; 24/05/2018 – Wary of China, Macron urges Europe to set tech regulation standards; 26/03/2018 – Attorneys Gene: State AGs Demand Answers About Facebook User Privacy and Policy; 07/05/2018 – “Facebook effect” turns Swedish steel town into tech hot-spot; 24/04/2018 – G7 security ministers to press tech firms on combating extremism; 21/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony on Tuesday before European Union regulators will be livestreamed The Facebook CEO is headed overseas “as soon as possible.”; 10/04/2018 – The notes say Zuckerberg should not say that Facebook already does everything required under the European Union’s upcoming General Data Protection Regulation rules; 09/04/2018 – ‘None of us will have any privacy anymore’: Senator calls for Facebook regulation; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Reorg Divides It Into 3 Divisions, Adds Blockchain Group — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Plotaverse Makes Facebook’s Top 10 Apps List

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $6.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iberdola Sa (Adr) (IBDRY) by 1.52 million shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $58.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc. (NYSE:BCE) by 79,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.52M shares, and has risen its stake in Archer (NYSE:ADM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,800 are owned by R G Niederhoffer. Lone Pine Ltd Com reported 9.04 million shares. Rwwm Incorporated accumulated 253,956 shares. Central State Bank reported 14,339 shares. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Llc holds 2.56% or 33,179 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Cap Mgmt LP invested 0.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Montag Caldwell Lc stated it has 4.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Zevenbergen Capital Invests Limited Co reported 49,062 shares. Moreover, Nadler Financial Grp Inc has 1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 26,595 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile stated it has 1.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 123,900 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cadence Capital Mngmt Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 60,902 shares. Torch Wealth Mngmt holds 1.34% or 18,321 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd has 2.90 million shares. 80,044 were accumulated by Northwest Counselors Ltd.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. 5,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $795,000 on Wednesday, January 30. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock or 4,761 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Acropolis Invest Llc has 0.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hamel Associate invested in 13,986 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Moreover, Northstar Incorporated has 1.15% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Miles Cap holds 5,379 shares. Fort Point Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.26% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). American Money Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 8,073 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Patten & Patten Tn holds 0.03% or 1,499 shares in its portfolio. Hl Fin Svcs Ltd invested in 91,723 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Swiss National Bank & Trust has 1.47% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8.06M shares. Benjamin F Edwards And accumulated 18,907 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd Co reported 9,137 shares. 4,954 are owned by Hanson Mcclain. 45,532 were accumulated by Natl Asset Mngmt. Alkeon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 1.48M shares.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 16,033 shares to 148,837 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 30,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,346 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

