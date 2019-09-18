Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Bank Of Stockton Raised Its Position; As American Tower New (Call) (AMT) Stock Value Rose, Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Upped Holding

Bank Of Stockton increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Stockton bought 2,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 20,967 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81 million, up from 18,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Stockton who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $137.39. About 17.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (Call) (AMT) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 72,400 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.80M, up from 66,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $221.3. About 1.73 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apriem Advisors stated it has 0.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Garrison Asset Mngmt Llc holds 2,451 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Omers Administration, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.11 million shares. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.17% or 2.73 million shares. 26,048 were reported by Plancorp. Palouse Mngmt holds 2.04% or 42,336 shares in its portfolio. Montrusco Bolton Investments holds 3.34% or 393,349 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 5.41 million are owned by First Eagle Inv Mgmt Ltd Co. Marshall And Sullivan Inc Wa reported 1.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lakeview Capital Partners Lc has 21,115 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 312,935 shares. Hudock Group Incorporated Ltd Llc invested 0.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 57,738 are held by Signaturefd Limited Liability Com. Epoch Inv reported 6.63M shares.

Bank Of Stockton, which manages about $197.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,541 shares to 6,334 shares, valued at $882,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $52.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I by 326,975 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $105.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (Call) (NYSE:EPD) by 2.66M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) (NYSE:PXD).