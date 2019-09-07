Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Auxier Asset Management Decreased Holding by $1.51 Million; Hawk Ridge Management Position in Celestica (CLS) Lowered by $5.49 Million as Stock Value Declined

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 42.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 686,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The institutional investor held 910,242 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69 million, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $856.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $7.1. About 202,358 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Rev $1.575B-$1.675B; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Rev $1.5B; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.5% Position in Celestica; 15/05/2018 – Lakewood Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Celestica; 25/04/2018 – Celestica Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q EPS 10c; 27/04/2018 – CELESTICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS (NON-IFRS) $0.24 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 26/03/2018 – Celestica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 12,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 128,885 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.20 million, down from 141,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence; 22/05/2018 – Informatica Announces iPaaS for Microsoft Azure; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Topbuild Corp by 83,100 shares to 221,900 shares, valued at $14.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 126,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY).

Analysts await Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.06 per share. CLS’s profit will be $9.65M for 22.19 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Celestica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -260.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp holds 2.88% or 313.11 million shares. Covington Capital Management owns 343,745 shares. Diversified Inv Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 68,403 shares. Telos Cap Mgmt Inc reported 33,420 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability holds 2.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.09 million shares. Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 64,106 shares. Northside Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 24,485 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Taylor Asset Management owns 2,800 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 5.50 million shares or 2.88% of the stock. 3.13 million are owned by Burgundy Asset Ltd. Cincinnati Fin reported 932,950 shares. Baskin Fincl has 177,441 shares. Grimes & Company Incorporated reported 170,850 shares. Boston Prtn has invested 0.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Utd Advisers Lc accumulated 0.95% or 1.14M shares.

