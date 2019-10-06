Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stake Maintained by Bank Of Stockton; Principal Finl Group (PFG) Position Maintained by Palisade Asset Management Llc

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 18,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 113,136 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.55M, up from 94,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Principal Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.75. About 757,061 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 08/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals Designates CEO Craig A. Wheeler as Principal Fincl Officer, Principal Accounting Officer; 16/04/2018 – PFG REPORTS PRINCIPAL INTL OTHER ENTITIES AUM $173.8B MARCH 31; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Sensata; 19/03/2018 – TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS – BOARD ELECTED CHRISTOPHER WATT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER & PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER UNTIL CFO IS NAMED; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL ALSO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER ON COMPANY; 10/04/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL SAYS APPOINTED JULIA RYAN TO SERVE IN TEMPORARY CAPACITY AS ACTING PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES – MATTHEW MARIETTA PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE & CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT, TO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – CS PFG REPORTS FORMATION OF DIRECTS & CO-INVESTMENTS GROUP; 25/04/2018 – Principal® lnnovates Underwriting Process to Help Break Down Barriers to Insurance Coverage; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Barclays Insurance Forum Tomorrow

Bank Of Stockton increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Stockton bought 2,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 20,967 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81M, up from 18,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Stockton who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: LONG-RUNNING OPERATIONS DELAYED BY UP TO TWO HOURS; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – lBl Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 07/05/2018 – Though China and the U.S. are swapping trade threats, the relationship between the two countries will define the next 30 years, according to the CEO of Microsoft; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bank Of Stockton, which manages about $197.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iq Merger Arbitrage Etf (MNA) by 24,972 shares to 351,144 shares, valued at $11.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold PFG shares while 147 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.28 million shares or 1.54% more from 194.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.