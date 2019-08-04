Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stake Held by Peninsula Asset Management Inc; Credit Agricole S A Has Lowered Position in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by $1.68 Million

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 30.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 7,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 17,523 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90 million, down from 25,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $215.05. About 449,638 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc bought 3,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 18,102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 08/03/2018 – Comodo CA Launches Industry Leading Certificate Manager 6.0 for Next Generation Digital Certificate Management & Automation; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft doesn’t have any “targeting business that is at large” on its platforms, CEO Satya Nadella said

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc, which manages about $196.40M and $138.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Small Cap 600 Ishares (IJR) by 5,545 shares to 123,682 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodstock Corp invested in 4.77% or 225,950 shares. Cim Mangement stated it has 1.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Drw Secs Limited Liability Corp holds 1,751 shares. Dsm Prtnrs Lc reported 8.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fincl Bank Of Hawaii owns 238,006 shares or 2.14% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) holds 0.24% or 25,000 shares. Majedie Asset Management has invested 1.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Decatur Mgmt invested 6.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Miller Inv Management Ltd Partnership reported 14,379 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 4.34% or 193,673 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 2.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.01 million shares. Ariel Invs Ltd invested 3.82% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Highstreet Asset Mgmt holds 1.55% or 229,795 shares in its portfolio. South Street Advsr Lc invested in 25,440 shares.

Analysts await SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.97 earnings per share, down 2.55% or $0.13 from last year’s $5.1 per share. SIVB’s profit will be $256.25 million for 10.82 P/E if the $4.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.08 actual earnings per share reported by SVB Financial Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Md Sass Invsts Svcs reported 91,816 shares stake. Stieven Advsrs Lp invested 2.69% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc stated it has 2.15% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Boston Prtnrs has invested 0.01% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com, a Minnesota-based fund reported 3,414 shares. New England Rech Management reported 1,175 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Stephens Inv Mgmt Grp Ltd owns 0.77% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 170,297 shares. Cim accumulated 2,605 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 3,640 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 0.02% or 25,443 shares. 1,672 were reported by Alps Advisors. Moreover, Bluecrest Limited has 0.01% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Whittier reported 21,889 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny, New York-based fund reported 53,399 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 13,170 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $690,326 activity. 3,669 shares were sold by Edmonds-Waters Christopher, worth $889,333.