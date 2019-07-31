Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Shareholder Westwood Management Has Lowered Its Holding; As Constellium Nv (CSTM) Market Value Rose, Contrarian Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 496,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.52 million, down from 501,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 32.34 million shares traded or 35.71% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft to Invest $5 Billion in Internet of Things Over Next Four Year; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four Worldwide Use Cases; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 37.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 43,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 72,208 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, down from 116,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.17% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $12.01. About 1.68 million shares traded or 73.55% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $38.30 million for 10.72 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Peabody Energy Corp New by 271,418 shares to 8.54 million shares, valued at $242.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 2.55 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Braskem S A (NYSE:BAK).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa accumulated 50,727 shares. Renaissance Gp Ltd Liability Corp reported 282,890 shares. 1.59 million were reported by Hound Prtnrs Limited Company. 1.08M are held by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt owns 251,824 shares for 3.01% of their portfolio. Sabal Com holds 3.1% or 295,242 shares. Smith Chas P And Associates Pa Cpas has 205,538 shares for 2.97% of their portfolio. Private Harbour Investment Management Counsel Ltd Liability Com stated it has 28,190 shares or 3.45% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 1.86% or 5.02M shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt holds 63,382 shares. Butensky And Cohen Financial Security holds 22,331 shares or 1.91% of its portfolio. Compton Capital Mngmt Ri invested 2.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 2,340 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Windward Cap Management Commerce Ca has 25,145 shares. Baldwin Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 28,452 shares or 1.01% of the stock.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2,400 shares to 13,200 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) by 140,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,300 shares, and has risen its stake in The Trade Desk.