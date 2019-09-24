Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Shareholder Weik Investment Services Trimmed Holding; As Duke Energy (DUK) Stock Price Declined, New York State Common Retirement Fund Lifted Its Holding

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 9,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 88,419 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.85 million, down from 97,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $137.57. About 19.90M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents; 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 7,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 1.51M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $133.33M, up from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $96.49. About 1.80 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Karl Newlin Will Become Senior Vice Pres of Corporate Development; 08/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas reminds its customers and communities to be vigilant about avoiding utility scams; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES 0.5 PERCENT POWER RETAIL GROWTH LONG-TERM; 10/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 57% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy declares quarterly dividend payment to shareholders; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 30/04/2018 – DUKE: RENEWABLE ENERGY PORTFOLIO GREW ALMOST 20% IN 2017

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before You Buy Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Duke Energy releases all outside crews in Florida; plans to resume normal business operations in state – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Duke Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:DUK) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Which Charlotte-area companies made the Dow Jones Sustainability Index? – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $79.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 2,700 shares to 125,750 shares, valued at $36.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fmc Corporation (NYSE:FMC) by 11,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 351,026 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Capital LP has invested 1.26% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Metropolitan Life Insurance Com owns 0.18% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 109,599 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability holds 727,722 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 843 shares. E&G Advisors Limited Partnership reported 10,600 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Kistler has 2,040 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Atlantic Union State Bank has 0.21% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Sigma Inv Counselors holds 4,614 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt holds 833 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). The Tennessee-based Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Tn has invested 1.08% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 9,042 are held by Signaturefd Llc. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Bokf Na holds 0.23% or 108,334 shares. Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx invested in 63,895 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Birch Hill Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested 4.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northeast Invest owns 258,448 shares or 2.75% of their US portfolio. Advsrs Cap Mngmt Limited Co invested in 27,934 shares. Martin & Tn has invested 2.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Indiana Tru & owns 1.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,121 shares. Cordasco Ntwk has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Duquesne Family Office Limited reported 20.78% stake. Financial Mgmt Pro holds 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 605 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited reported 146,562 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board accumulated 2.12M shares or 2.27% of the stock. Moreover, West Family Invs has 1.43% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). British Columbia Invest Management Corporation accumulated 2.58M shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 14.96 million shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. King Wealth has invested 3.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership has 1.94M shares for 2.13% of their portfolio.