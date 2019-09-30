Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Shareholder Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Raised Holding by $104.67 Million as Share Price Rose; Turtle Creek Asset Management Trimmed Borgwarner (BWA) Holding by $10.48 Million; Stock Value Declined

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 9.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 255,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 2.31 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.99M, down from 2.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 420,110 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 31.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 787,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 3.30M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $442.63M, up from 2.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $139.08. About 6.17 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 03/04/2018 – Skanska’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Spurred by Natural Gas, Commuter Rail Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 13.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $179.67M for 10.54 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold BWA shares while 134 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 181.04 million shares or 0.21% more from 180.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 605,739 shares. Moreover, Jupiter Asset Mgmt has 0.35% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). 28,028 are owned by Oppenheimer And Company Inc. Bluestein R H & reported 6,000 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Synovus Corporation accumulated 2,306 shares. Schafer Cullen has invested 0.05% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Pnc Fincl Services Grp invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 0.01% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Logan Mngmt holds 54,505 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Gamco Inc Et Al owns 0.2% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 622,800 shares. Tortoise Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 45 shares. Cullen Cap Limited Liability Co stated it has 9,500 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Fil holds 4 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 7,650 shares to 14,500 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) by 789,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.89 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Umb Bancorp N A Mo owns 544,017 shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. Sunbelt Securities stated it has 1.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Blue Edge Limited Liability Company accumulated 20,027 shares or 0% of the stock. Ithaka Gp Ltd holds 323,422 shares. Markel Corporation holds 0.92% or 446,400 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorp Wealth, Arizona-based fund reported 13,230 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 2.27 million shares. 119,000 are held by Archon Ptnrs Llc. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 489,033 shares. Broderick Brian C holds 2.44% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 52,060 shares. Cna Financial holds 4.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 166,500 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Lc has 193,507 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 3.65% or 43.81M shares. Inv Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 93,619 shares. Marathon invested in 1.46% or 26,699 shares.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01 billion and $9.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Cos Inc/The (NYSE:EL) by 70,853 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $216.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 115,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.46M shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).