Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Shareholder Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Lowered Position as Shares Rose; Holder Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Raised Mastercard Class A (MA) Position

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) by 233.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 2,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 3,264 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $863,000, up from 980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 5.10 million shares traded or 50.37% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 20.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 238,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 928,204 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $128.93 million, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment of Clive Cuthell as Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS OFFICE 365 COMMERCIAL NOW HAS MORE THAN 135 MLN MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS, OFFICE 365 CONSUMER SUBSCRIBERS ROSE TO 30.6 MLN, CONF CALL

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $8.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis Ag (Adr) (NYSE:NVS) by 533,376 shares to 2.78M shares, valued at $244.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) by 239,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Iberdola Sa (Adr) (IBDRY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rnc Capital Limited Liability has 355,052 shares. Athena Cap Advisors holds 2.24% or 74,075 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt Inc holds 10.71 million shares or 2.15% of its portfolio. Burt Wealth holds 0.76% or 13,012 shares. Denali Advisors Limited Company accumulated 3,300 shares. Stadion Money Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The New York-based Fenimore Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cannell Peter B And holds 922,780 shares or 4.68% of its portfolio. Alethea Management reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 794,568 were accumulated by Bartlett & Ltd Limited Liability Company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 384,300 shares. Claar Advsrs Limited Liability owns 180,215 shares. The Florida-based Polen Lc has invested 10.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Eagle Inv Lc invested in 1.72% or 5.41M shares. Braun Stacey Associates stated it has 3.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Advisor Group Inc Lc has 38,909 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 36.89M shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 184,300 shares or 0.74% of the stock. One Cap Management Ltd owns 1,065 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa owns 1.1% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 226,211 shares. Bb&T Ltd has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Kistler, Alabama-based fund reported 2,016 shares. Modera Wealth Management Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 805 shares. Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 156,050 shares. Schnieders Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.12% or 1,200 shares. Old Natl Bancorporation In stated it has 0.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 15,075 are held by Charter Communication. Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cumberland Prns Ltd, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 9,200 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.22% stake.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603.

