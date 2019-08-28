Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Shareholder Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $4.42 Million; Spark Investment Management Has Lowered Zillow Group (Z) Position by $1.32 Million

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 21.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 38,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 139,200 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76 million, down from 178,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $33.13. About 1.35 million shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees 2Q Rev $322M-$327M; 08/05/2018 – ZILLOW GROUP INC Z.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $51; 22/03/2018 – FTC: Commission Letter To Commenter Zillow; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: 1Q More Than 175M Avg Monthly Unique Users Accessed Mobile Apps, Websites; 22/05/2018 – Next U.S. Recession Seen Beginning in 2020: Zillow/Pulsenomics; 11/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff works from a treadmill with a view of Seattle’s Space Needle – take a closer look at his desk; 12/04/2018 – Zillow Intends to Buy and Flip Homes; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Jennifer Rock Will Serve as Interim CFO; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Philips Will Stay as Chief Legal Officer Through End of 2018; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 37,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.64M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $135.55. About 11.96 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 29/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Quanzhou Textile Garment Vocational Institute for the Implementation of Four International Certificate Projects in China; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation owns 832,118 shares for 2.24% of their portfolio. Smith Chas P And Assocs Pa Cpas accumulated 2.97% or 205,538 shares. Fin Architects holds 0.67% or 3,260 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Company owns 182,231 shares or 3.4% of their US portfolio. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 131,771 shares. Cannell Peter B Incorporated accumulated 949,518 shares. Fiduciary Co owns 2.83% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 892,840 shares. Argyle Mgmt has invested 3.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 2.21% or 91.67M shares. Parthenon Limited Liability Company owns 373,197 shares for 9.84% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc invested in 1.00M shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Gru Lc holds 1.23% or 122,547 shares. Claar Limited Com reported 180,215 shares stake. Lafleur Godfrey Ltd Llc holds 1.98% or 64,876 shares. Vaughan Nelson Mgmt LP holds 1.13 million shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $6.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Singapore Technologies Enginee (SGGKF) by 154,250 shares to 177,850 shares, valued at $491,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 388,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Archer (NYSE:ADM).

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Murphy Usa Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 22,500 shares to 81,200 shares, valued at $6.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 204,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 566,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nautilus Inc (NYSE:NLS).