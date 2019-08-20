Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Shareholder Schafer Cullen Capital Management Decreased Its Stake as Shares Rose; Donaldson Capital Management Stake in Mcdonalds Com (MCD) Upped as Share Price Rose

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (MCD) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 13,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 170,401 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.36M, up from 156,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $218.78. About 2.56M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/03/2018 – WELBILT – JANICE FIELDS BEEN NOMINATED TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON APRIL 27; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CALL; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s wants to cut greenhouse gas emissions related to its restaurants and offices by 36%; 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Leads Senators Urging NLRB to Allow McDonald’s Joint-Employer Case to Advance; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s tests new approach to overlooked environmental scourge: The plastic straw; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – MCD: FRESH BEEF BURGERS RUNNING `A LITTLE AHEAD’ OF GOALS; 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – STEVE EASTERBROOK, CEO OF MCDONALD’S, AS A NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEE TO BOARD

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 37,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.64M, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $138.41. About 24.37M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – IBI Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Releases Macro-Market Research: The EU’s Hungary Drama; 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video); 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS SUPPORTS LEGITIMATE REFURBISHERS & RECYCLERS; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, INFN, LITE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) and Artificial Intelligence – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Stick With Microsoft for a Strong Income Opportunity – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/26/2019: TYPE, GOOG, GOOGL, TWTR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) to Invest $1B in OpenAI to Democratize AI – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lbmc Investment Advsr Limited Liability holds 7,222 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 1.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). F&V Capital Mgmt Lc reported 6.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Arrowstreet Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 119,429 shares. Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 6,139 shares. Twin Cap Management reported 687,130 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 84,860 shares. 128,669 were reported by North Star Invest Management. Capital Invest Ser Of America Inc accumulated 199,365 shares or 3.76% of the stock. Eos Management Limited Partnership holds 0.82% or 21,620 shares in its portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers stated it has 4,677 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lipe And Dalton holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11,279 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price, a Colorado-based fund reported 92,049 shares. New Hampshire-based Curbstone Fin has invested 1.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greatmark Inv Partners Incorporated invested in 143,132 shares.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp. Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 63,290 shares to 265,029 shares, valued at $21.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 6,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc (Adr) Cl.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 6,473 shares to 53,479 shares, valued at $4.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Trust (MDY) by 955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,768 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,441 were accumulated by Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Corporation. Boyar Asset Mngmt accumulated 7,120 shares. Excalibur Management reported 1,346 shares. Notis reported 2,850 shares. 146,309 are owned by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Biondo Invest Advsr Ltd Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 29,651 shares. Atlas Browninc reported 6,532 shares. Moreover, Main Street Ltd Liability Com has 1.86% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 30,766 shares. Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 5,180 shares in its portfolio. Blb&B Ltd Liability Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,840 shares. Adage Partners Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.45% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Aviance Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 4,251 shares. Parsec Mgmt Inc holds 0.04% or 3,681 shares. Mackenzie Financial invested in 399,291 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Cleararc Inc reported 0.66% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).