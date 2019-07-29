Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Shareholder Dudley & Shanley Has Boosted Its Holding by $2.13 Million; As Radware LTD (RDWR) Stock Rose, Shareholder Ion Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Position

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 176,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.29 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72 million, down from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $24.9. About 21,142 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 2.76% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.67% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 10/04/2018 – RADWARE GETS MULTIM DOLLAR DEAL FROM A LEADING CLOUD PROVIDER; 16/04/2018 – Radware Joins the Cyber Threat Alliance; 12/03/2018 SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE TO BUY BACK UP TO $40M SHRS; 24/04/2018 – Radware Selected to Protect Asian Government Branch; 02/05/2018 – Radware Board Authorizes New 1-Yr Plan to Repurchase Up to $40M of Outstanding Ordinary Shrs; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 5C; 16/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 10/04/2018 – Radware Receives Multi Million Dollar Deal From a Leading Cloud Provider

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 18,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,194 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.69 million, up from 63,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $140.6. About 7.54 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets; 03/04/2018 – Skanska’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Spurred by Natural Gas, Commuter Rail Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto

Ion Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $337.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 965,226 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $38.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Radware (RDWR) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Radware Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Radware Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Nasdaq:RDWR – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Radware Launches Cloud Workload Protection Service Nasdaq:RDWR – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Radware Secures Cyber Defense Deal With Major Online Gaming Company – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Analysts await Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $0.06 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.04 per share. RDWR’s profit will be $2.82 million for 103.75 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Radware Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 56,730 are held by Virtu Limited Company. 131,997 are owned by Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 11.28% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lederer And Assocs Investment Counsel Ca holds 2.86% or 26,055 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 557,207 shares. Signature Est And Investment Advsr Limited Com has 45,491 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Stanley Cap Mngmt Ltd, Texas-based fund reported 58,295 shares. Greenwood Cap Associates Llc reported 111,134 shares. At Bank owns 21,769 shares. Capital Int Sarl reported 147,020 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Company owns 1.38M shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Chilton Investment Co Limited Liability Co accumulated 5.44% or 1.32M shares. Tru Com Of Vermont holds 221,881 shares or 2.25% of its portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt has invested 4.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Livingston Gru Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 1.39% or 26,429 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Microsoft, Boeing and Netflix – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Wall Street Is Expecting a Strong Report and Guidance From Microsoft – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2019: PPSI, KKR, AMAT, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/26/2019: TYPE, GOOG, GOOGL, TWTR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/16/2019: QTT, GSUM, ARW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.