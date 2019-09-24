Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Shareholder Ccm Investment Advisers Trimmed Stake; Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) Holder Harbourvest Partners Trimmed Its Position as Market Value Declined

Harbourvest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) by 63.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbourvest Partners Llc sold 198,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 113,586 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $475,000, down from 311,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbourvest Partners Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $291.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.15. About 183,132 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS REPLIES TO US DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE RULING ON ZTE; 27/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics (NPTN) on Watch Amid Chatter; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Direct Rev From ZTE During Fiscal Yr 2017 Was Approximately 1% of Total Rev; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – DIRECT REVENUE FROM ZTE DURING FISCAL YEAR 2017 WAS APPROXIMATELY 1% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Had Expected Up to 5% of Annualized Rev From ZTE, Supply Chain Partners Which Will Not Be Realized; 01/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 23/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS:DIRECT REV. FROM ZTE IN FY2017 WAS 1% OF TOTAL REV; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q REV. $68.6M, EST. $69.7M; 08/03/2018 NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC an Ultra-Compact External Cavity Tunable Laser for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold 10,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 114,607 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.35M, down from 125,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 11.85M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION; 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold NPTN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 10.06% less from 31.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 79,259 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Llc stated it has 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Boston owns 1.82 million shares. Of Vermont owns 500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 23,563 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 77,693 shares. American Century Cos Incorporated holds 0% or 536,176 shares. Ameriprise holds 27,650 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc invested in 95,184 shares or 0% of the stock. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Lc invested in 500 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Lc holds 135,814 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt owns 650,506 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 56,000 are held by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Vanguard Gp invested 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN).

Analysts await NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, up 58.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by NeoPhotonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 3.07% or 2.53 million shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 36.76 million shares. Bsw Wealth Prtn invested in 0.38% or 7,503 shares. Wright Ser holds 5.36% or 105,113 shares in its portfolio. Glaxis Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 8.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Holt Capital Advsrs Limited Com Dba Holt Capital Prtn Limited Partnership accumulated 2,177 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Shapiro Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,310 shares. Roosevelt Investment Gp reported 4.66% stake. Sigma Planning holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 152,704 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 1.38M shares or 2.82% of its portfolio. 478,184 were accumulated by Qs Invsts Ltd Liability. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv, a California-based fund reported 15,713 shares. First Tru Lp owns 2.30 million shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Com Ma accumulated 730,554 shares. Weiss Asset Lp owns 1,592 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81 billion and $594.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 163,274 shares to 175,548 shares, valued at $10.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 5,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.