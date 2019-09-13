Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Shareholder Bank Of Stockton Has Raised Its Stake; As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Price Rose, Holder Plancorp Has Cut by $471,946 Its Holding

Bank Of Stockton increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Stockton bought 2,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 20,967 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81M, up from 18,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Stockton who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 27.01M shares traded or 11.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 19.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 16,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 68,503 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99M, down from 84,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.67. About 72.00 million shares traded or 34.67% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 10/05/2018 – Momenta Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 04/05/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 29/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Atlanta CBS: Bank of America to stop lending to makers of assault-style weapons; 05/03/2018 – Consumer discretionary overtook tech as the most crowded sector last month, data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch shows; 10/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S SHARMA: FED TIGHTENING `UNDER PRICED’ BY MARKET; 09/05/2018 – Genomic Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CO’S EXISTING LOAN AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATE OF BOFA MERRILL LYNCH

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cutler Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Connecticut-based Wright Investors Serv Inc has invested 5.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amalgamated Savings Bank invested 3.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gw Henssler Associate Ltd invested in 1.47% or 121,307 shares. Glenview Financial Bank Trust Dept owns 104,287 shares for 5.8% of their portfolio. Hexavest has 1.19 million shares. Bahl And Gaynor invested in 4.39% or 4.43 million shares. Advisors Cap Lc reported 27,934 shares. Ithaka Grp Inc Ltd Co invested 6.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Letko Brosseau & holds 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1,800 shares. Albion Fincl Group Ut accumulated 158,723 shares. Barr E S Company owns 9,978 shares. Central State Bank & Tru stated it has 21,323 shares. Moreover, Madison Inv has 0.67% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 281,224 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Llc holds 4.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.47 million shares.

Bank Of Stockton, which manages about $197.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares: Msci Eafe Small Cap (SCZ) by 5,738 shares to 133,454 shares, valued at $7.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

