Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Shareholder Aviance Capital Partners Cut Position as Market Value Rose; As Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Market Value Rose, Park Presidio Capital Lowered by $24.30 Million Its Stake

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 55.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 215,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79 million, down from 390,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $135.02. About 4.59 million shares traded or 39.24% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control

Aviance Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 28.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc sold 7,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,690 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 27,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $139.13. About 10.28 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – Skanska’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Spurred by Natural Gas, Commuter Rail Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT RELEASES MICROSOFT SECURE SCORE, ATTACK SIMULATOR

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57 million and $349.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,071 shares to 38,006 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG) by 10,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Pa Investment Quality Municipal (NQP).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Js Cap Management Limited Com owns 268,572 shares for 6.66% of their portfolio. Grand Jean Management holds 5.46% or 113,776 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Flippin Bruce Porter Inc has 1.83% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 86,956 shares. Knott David M holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,400 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 3.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kistler accumulated 16,864 shares. Glovista Investments Lc reported 0.13% stake. Paradigm Financial Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,621 shares. Stonebridge Mgmt invested in 4.36% or 101,377 shares. Century Cos accumulated 17.46 million shares. 2.49M are owned by British Columbia Invest Management. Athena Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Assetmark stated it has 0.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Coho Prtn Ltd reported 8,705 shares. Lakeview Cap Ltd Liability has 1.73% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 23,921 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21M and $856.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 18,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $58.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.78 EPS, up 44.72% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FIS’s profit will be $576.44M for 18.96 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Management holds 0.54% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 2.19 million shares. Boston Advsr Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 39,196 shares. Tdam Usa Inc invested 0.1% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Carlson Management has 0.06% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 2,221 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs LP stated it has 3,480 shares. Canandaigua Fincl Bank And Tru invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Invesco holds 2.21M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Corporation stated it has 52 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.15% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 491,777 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments holds 0% or 451 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,666 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Comm Financial Bank stated it has 413,950 shares. The Kentucky-based Renaissance Gru Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.14% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Moreover, Girard Prtn has 0.59% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Legacy Prns Incorporated reported 3,556 shares.