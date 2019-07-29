Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Shareholder Amarillo National Bank Has Cut Holding as Market Value Rose; American Intl Group (AIG) Shareholder Brave Asset Management Lowered Its Holding

Amarillo National Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 13.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank sold 4,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,093 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55 million, down from 34,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $140.26. About 5.44M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 13/03/2018 – CafeX Extends CRMs Power with New Release of Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365; 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE; 27/03/2018 – SteelCloud Creates STIG Compliance DevOps Lab in the Microsoft Azure Cloud; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft says the deal means it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 98.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 7,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 125 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5,000, down from 7,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $57.06. About 228,624 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 03/05/2018 – AIG EXEC SAYS COMPANY IS REBALANCING CASUALTY BOOK AND GETTING OUT OF LEAD EXCESS CASUALTY – CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – AIG – NOMINATION AGREEMENT AMONG HIGH RIVER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, CARL ICAHN AND CO TO EXPIRE 35 DAYS FOLLOWING MERKSAMER’S DEPARTURE FROM BOARD; 12/04/2018 – EY – FIVE YEAR STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE AND TECHNOLOGY AGREEMENT WAS EFFECTIVE AS OF FEB 5, 2018; 25/05/2018 – AIG’s Small CLO Purchase Shows Risk-Retention’s Enduring Damage; 04/04/2018 – AIG and Athene Executive Joins Denim® as CTO; 27/03/2018 – AIG Pays Duperreault $43.1 Million in First Year as Firm’s CEO; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice Pres & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 27/03/2018 – AIG SAYS CEO BRIAN DUPERREAULT’S TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $43.1 MLN FOR THE PERIOD MAY 14 TO DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AIG’s New Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’ and Jr. Subordinated Debt ‘BBB-‘; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SERIES A-9 JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE 2048, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 11.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.02B for 12.19 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.95% negative EPS growth.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32M and $179.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 14,842 shares to 83,856 shares, valued at $7.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

More important recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcoa, Chipotle, CrowdStrike, Deckers, Grubhub, Philip Morris, Skechers USA and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “AIG Life & Retirement Announces Leadership Promotions – Business Wire”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AIG Appoints Jennifer Waldner as First Chief Sustainability Officer and Releases Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG Names Karen Ling Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer – Business Wire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I (MUB) by 3,153 shares to 5,681 shares, valued at $632,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core U.S.Aggregate (AGG) by 55,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Forget Google: Here Are 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Watch – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft passes Slack in DAUs – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Wall Street Is Expecting a Strong Report and Guidance From Microsoft – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “National Security as Protectionism Will Keep Driving Qualcomm Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

