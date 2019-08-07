Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Shareholder Amarillo National Bank Cut Position; Pinnacle Financial Partners Stake in Sysco (SYY) Has Trimmed as Stock Declined

Amarillo National Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 13.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank sold 4,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 30,093 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55M, down from 34,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $134.69. About 25.62 million shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft MVP Edwin Sarmiento to Join DH2i to Discuss “SQL Server Clustering on Linux without Pacemaker”; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 16/04/2018 – MediaTek Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Innovation and Security for the Intelligent Edge; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS LINKEDIN RESULTS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS ALL SYSTEMS NOW BACK TO NORMAL

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 43.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 13,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 18,445 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, down from 32,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $68.59. About 4.69 million shares traded or 92.15% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fund (EFA) by 127,263 shares to 255,787 shares, valued at $16.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I (MUB) by 3,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Assets Inv Mgmt stated it has 124,100 shares or 2.36% of all its holdings. 14,296 are held by Neumann Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Limited Liability Company holds 0.48% or 67,872 shares. Moreover, Leavell Inv Management Inc has 1.17% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aviance Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Florida-based fund reported 8,694 shares. Old Point And Fincl Serv N A reported 65,911 shares. Levin Strategies Limited Partnership holds 5.71% or 431,562 shares in its portfolio. Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,665 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw stated it has 209,650 shares or 2.62% of all its holdings. Seatown Pte has invested 3.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv stated it has 1.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Twin Capital Mgmt Inc has 687,130 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 2.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sterneck Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 12,721 shares. Truepoint Inc invested in 0.05% or 5,160 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12 before the open. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $549.96M for 16.03 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4,061 shares to 40,454 shares, valued at $7.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 11,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).