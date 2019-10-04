Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Lincluden Management LTD Has Trimmed Position; Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Trimmed Stake in Synopsys (SNPS) as Market Value Rose

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 8,950 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15M, down from 14,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $137.47. About 119,529 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 17/04/2018 – Synopsys Extends HAPS Prototyping Family with New Desktop Prototyping Solution; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys’ John Rogers Named SPIE Fellow; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q EPS 67c; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q REV. $776.8M, EST. $775.8M; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Rev $776.8M; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Achronix to Exhibit FPGA and eFPGA Portfolio at GOMACTech Conference and Exhibition; 12/03/2018 – Synopsys Advances Custom Platform to Accelerate Robust Custom Design; 12/03/2018 – Latest RSoft Product Updates Include Powerful New Design Features for Photonic Integrated Circuits and Silicon Photonics; 30/05/2018 – Toshiba Memory Corporation and Synopsys Collaborate to Accelerate 3D Flash Memory Verification; 08/03/2018 – Synopsys Collaborates with Samsung Foundry to Develop DesignWare IP for Samsung 8-nm FinFET Process

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 8,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 42,252 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.66 million, down from 50,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $137.21. About 6.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 25/04/2018 – InGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals Thompson succeeded Bill Gates as chairman of the Seattle giant; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and Better Performance; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s meeting room of the future is wild. via @verge

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia-based Evermay Wealth Management has invested 0.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability owns 67.35 million shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation holds 3.33% or 884,892 shares. Locust Wood Advisers Limited Liability invested 4.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Woodstock has 5.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 223,778 shares. Mraz Amerine Associate Inc has invested 2.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clarkston Capital Ltd Llc reported 216,657 shares. Hills Commercial Bank And Tru reported 2.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jarislowsky Fraser owns 1.93% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.37 million shares. Washington-based Coldstream Capital Mgmt has invested 9.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parkwood Ltd Co, Ohio-based fund reported 71,267 shares. Milestone Group has 0.28% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,294 shares. Meridian Inv Counsel holds 2.01% or 27,208 shares in its portfolio. Harvey Management has invested 3.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Willingdon Wealth reported 264,903 shares.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr by 67,100 shares to 163,810 shares, valued at $7.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welltower Inc. by 24,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Enerplus Corp. (NYSE:ERF).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 56.02% or $0.93 from last year’s $1.66 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $109.28M for 47.08 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold SNPS shares while 155 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 131.71 million shares or 1.63% less from 133.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 17,860 were reported by Eaton Vance. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 39,748 shares stake. Asset Management One Ltd holds 101,882 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Lc has 0.98% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 422,712 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 19,561 shares. Signaturefd has 929 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, National Pension Ser has 0.09% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Huntington Comml Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 0.22% or 3.78M shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 6,171 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 23,381 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 0.02% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). 84 were accumulated by Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc). C M Bidwell And Associate reported 1,880 shares.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Value (IWN) by 10,938 shares to 162,827 shares, valued at $19.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 230,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Technipfmc Plc.

