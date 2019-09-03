Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Amarillo National Bank Has Trimmed by $535,158 Its Holding; As Hydrogenics New (HYGS) Market Valuation Rose, Manatuck Hill Partners Cut by $303,184 Its Position

Amarillo National Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 13.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank sold 4,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 30,093 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55M, down from 34,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $136.04. About 15.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft doesn’t have any “targeting business that is at large” on its platforms, CEO Satya Nadella said; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (HYGS) by 80.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 43,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.20% . The hedge fund held 10,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82,000, down from 53,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.35M market cap company. It closed at $14.99 lastly. It is up 122.69% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 26/04/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces First Quarter Conference Call and Annual Meeting on May 11, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF QTR END BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REV; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP HYG.TO SAYS CFO BOB MOTZ TO RETIRE; 08/03/2018 Hydrogenics 4Q Rev $19.5M; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Names Marc Beisheim to Succeed Motz as CFO; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – MARC BEISHEIM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS MOTZ’S SUCCESSOR; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Ended 1Q With Backlog of $140.1M; 14/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Election of Directors; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics 1Q Loss/Shr 13c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argyle Cap Mgmt has invested 3.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lord Abbett And Limited Liability holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.88 million shares. Shapiro Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stoneridge Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability accumulated 145,824 shares or 5.06% of the stock. Alpine Woods Cap Ltd holds 2,470 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Penbrook Management Ltd Llc has 5.55% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 643 are held by Cypress Cap Management Ltd Com (Wy). 4,449 were reported by Weatherstone Cap. Summit Securities Group Limited Com holds 0.04% or 1,800 shares in its portfolio. Psagot Investment House accumulated 86,297 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 99,500 shares for 2.16% of their portfolio. Exchange Capital Mgmt Inc owns 78,238 shares. Td Asset Management holds 1.96% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10.91 million shares. Destination Wealth stated it has 13,597 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hsbc Public Ltd Co has 2.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9.89 million shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core U.S.Aggregate (AGG) by 55,515 shares to 162,550 shares, valued at $17.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500/Barra Growth (IVW) by 10,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500/Barra Value (IVE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.39, from 0.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold HYGS shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.68 million shares or 40.89% less from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Co Mn stated it has 30,665 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Herald Inv Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 550,000 shares. Art Limited Liability reported 12,244 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Group Llp stated it has 11,198 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 76,443 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) has 309 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regions Financial Corporation stated it has 15,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gp One Trading Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). 16,750 were accumulated by Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 8 shares. Synovus Finance Corp holds 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) or 1,075 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 175 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company reported 77 shares. Heartland Advsrs owns 830,199 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.06% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telaria Inc by 151,800 shares to 701,800 shares, valued at $4.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC) by 50,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Optimizerx Corp.