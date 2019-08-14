Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Position Maintained by Peninsula Asset Management Inc; Country Club Trust Company Has Lifted Holding in Federated Invs Pa (FII)

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 16,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 281,942 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, up from 265,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $32.2. About 351,296 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 23/05/2018 – Federated Investors Presenting at Conference May 29; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – MONEY MARKET ASSETS WERE $265.9 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $20.7 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q Rev $263.9M; 06/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 20/04/2018 – FII Tech Growth Invests in SECO; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.6% Position in Albireo Pharma; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys 4% Position in Calithera Biosciences; 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors Agrees to Acquire Majority Interest in London-Based Integrated ESG Manager Hermes Investment Management From BT Pension Scheme; 23/05/2018 – Foxconn has signaled previously that FII will launch projects in areas including smart manufacturing, industrial internet, cloud computing, and fifth-generation wireless technologies; 05/04/2018 – SEBI TO INTRODUCE NEW SYSTEM FOR MONITORING CO. FII LIMITS

Peninsula Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc bought 3,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 18,102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $134.22. About 19.55M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT DEPLOYS NEW CAREER SITE ON PHENOM PEOPLE PLATFORM; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today; 04/04/2018 – The Register: They forked this one up: Microsoft modifies open-source code, blows hole in Windows Defender; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hayek Kallen Management stated it has 6.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bloom Tree Prns Ltd Com owns 7.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 591,996 shares. Martin Co Inc Tn reported 56,919 shares. Front Barnett Ltd holds 77,808 shares or 1.48% of its portfolio. Robecosam Ag owns 219,424 shares. Court Place Advsrs Limited holds 3.9% or 81,799 shares in its portfolio. Aviance Mgmt Limited Liability Co, a Florida-based fund reported 8,694 shares. 137,495 are held by Trust Co Of Toledo Na Oh. Bollard Limited Liability Corp holds 1.3% or 291,176 shares. American International Inc holds 3.28 million shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. Td Asset Management Incorporated holds 1.96% or 10.91M shares in its portfolio. Stoneridge Investment Partners Limited Liability Company invested 5.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Salem Counselors has 5.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ipg Advisors Ltd Company invested in 27,013 shares or 0% of the stock. Rwwm Incorporated accumulated 253,956 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Wall Street Is Expecting a Strong Report and Guidance From Microsoft – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “When Reverse Actually Means Drive – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 12, 2019 : PENN, RIG, MSFT, AKAM, JD, NWL, WFC, CZR, ECA, AMRX, TEVA, SRE – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COF, SWKS, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 2019 Earnings Preview: Cloud, Computing & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc, which manages about $196.40 million and $138.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Small Cap 600 Ishares (IJR) by 5,545 shares to 123,682 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold FII shares while 70 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.91 million shares or 1.63% less from 76.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Assocs holds 36,041 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 2.03M shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 252,807 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 0% or 491 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 21,133 shares or 0% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus stated it has 24,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Hl Serv Ltd Company, a Kentucky-based fund reported 20,404 shares. 9,174 were reported by Quantbot L P. Geode Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) or 1.20M shares. Carroll Financial Assoc holds 258 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co owns 426,081 shares. Strs Ohio reported 7,500 shares stake.

More notable recent Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Federated Investors Inc (FII) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 07/26/2019: FDC,FISV,FII,CUBE – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Zacks.com published: “FII vs. TROW: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Zacks.com” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund Reports Semi-Annual Earnings – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EZU) by 29,298 shares to 43,411 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ) by 42,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,423 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).