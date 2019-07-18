Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Position Maintained by Arbor Investment Advisors Llc; Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Raised Its Holding in Parker Hannifin (PH) by $1.64 Million as Share Price Declined

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 9,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 102,540 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.60M, up from 92,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $165.77. About 551,506 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 4.14% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q Net $366M; 18/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin Had Agreed With DOJ to Divest Business; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $7.76-EPS $7.96; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Adj EPS $9.95-Adj EPS $10.15; 19/04/2018 – PARKER BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.95 TO $10.15, EST. $9.97; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Parker-Hannifin May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 16/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 76.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,123 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 5,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $136.42. About 25.28 million shares traded or 5.35% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 19/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS GLOBAL VSTS CI/CD OUTAGE LASTED FOR 4 HRS; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 133,406 shares to 418,028 shares, valued at $51.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 3,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,996 shares, and cut its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Inv holds 216,314 shares. Fiduciary Trust holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 39,147 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 38,528 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss State Bank has invested 0.08% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.01% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Veritable LP stated it has 3,374 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 375 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.01% or 12,015 shares. Maryland-based Lafayette Investments Inc has invested 0.17% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Hanson Doremus Invest Management has 0.03% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.07% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). 9,467 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company. Bowen Hanes Com Incorporated invested 0.08% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Advisor Prtn Llc has 0.08% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 3,412 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 30 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $355,325 activity. $150,178 worth of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) was sold by OBOURN CANDY M. Bowman William R also sold $150,341 worth of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) shares.

