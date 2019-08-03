Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Position Has Raised by Peninsula Asset Management Inc; As J P Morgan Chase (JPM) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase (JPM) by 70.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 15,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 36,490 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, up from 21,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/05/2018 – Hovnanian Enterprises’ Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 27 (Table); 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 27/03/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan; 03/05/2018 – InsideBitcoins: Exclusive: Behind the Scenes of JP Morgan’s New Blockchain Plan -; 28/03/2018 – GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG GWD.DE – CITI AND JP MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND TOGETHER WITH BERENBERG AND SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHIEF GLOBAL STRATEGIST DAVID KELLY ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 11/04/2018 – BEAZLEY PLC BEZG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 650P FROM 550P; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – Lithium Giant SQM Surge on Takeover Talk a Misread: JPMorgan

Peninsula Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc bought 3,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 18,102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Receives Industry Innovation Award; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 31/05/2018 – lnfosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2019: SOL, NICE, YNDX, UBER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Despite the Plunge, Thereâ€™s No Need to Panic on AMD Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: EXPO,CRWD,MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc, which manages about $196.40M and $138.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Small Cap 600 Ishares (IJR) by 5,545 shares to 123,682 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Inv Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 224,018 were accumulated by Klingenstein Fields Limited. Steinberg Glob Asset Management holds 40,301 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Franklin Res Incorporated has 1.75% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bp Pcl invested in 780,000 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada accumulated 3.19% or 365,983 shares. Excalibur Mngmt Corporation invested 4.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 60,600 are held by Icon Advisers. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 5.19 million shares. Mcmillion Management holds 94,397 shares. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mngmt has invested 3.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Asset stated it has 3.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Quantbot LP stated it has 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability owns 131,771 shares or 6.11% of their US portfolio. The California-based Ar Asset Management has invested 0.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “JPMorgan Launches Robo-Adviser: ‘We Think We’re Offering Really Great Value’ – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Big Bank Results Seen Strong As Executives Manage Through Challenges – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Bank Stocks to Buy After Earnings Headlines – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242 worth of stock.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90 million and $359.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc. by 13,167 shares to 17,114 shares, valued at $912,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Minimum Volatility (EFAV) by 4,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,430 shares, and cut its stake in Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc stated it has 533,363 shares. Plancorp Lc holds 0.25% or 6,567 shares. Conestoga Capital Ltd Company owns 2,741 shares. 19,508 were accumulated by Mitchell Capital Management. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 18,430 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 56.17M shares. Atwood Palmer holds 0.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 11,081 shares. Monetary Gru has 1.95% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 48,730 shares. Moreover, Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.21% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 18,786 shares. Cooke & Bieler LP stated it has 1.59% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Northstar Investment Advsrs Limited Liability, Colorado-based fund reported 69,852 shares. Graybill Bartz And Assocs Ltd holds 22,508 shares. Mechanics National Bank Tru Department stated it has 37,619 shares. The Minnesota-based Sns Group Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Denali Ltd Llc accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.15% of the stock.