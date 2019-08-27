Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Position Has Boosted by Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp; Welch Group Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) Lowered by $407,395

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 27.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 539,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 2.52 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296.88 million, up from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $135.07. About 10.26M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Becomes a VC at Lightspeed; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE

Welch Group Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc sold 6,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 480,703 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.42M, down from 487,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $57.34. About 7.87M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon helps customers avoid more than 1.5 billion robocalls this year – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Towercrest Capital Mngmt accumulated 4,614 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.31% or 27,759 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc has invested 1.14% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fairfield Bush & stated it has 16,735 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Lc accumulated 47,658 shares. Moreover, Conning Inc has 1.57% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 849,926 shares. Barbara Oil Communications holds 0.79% or 22,500 shares. Karp Cap Mngmt Corporation holds 0.73% or 34,589 shares. Ifrah Fincl Services Incorporated accumulated 0.38% or 16,684 shares. Coldstream Capital Management holds 0.37% or 71,756 shares. Cap Rech Glob Investors holds 69.24M shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Hartford Inv Management owns 656,350 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Ent Fin Serv invested in 0.77% or 59,753 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 186,755 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh holds 7,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12 million and $908.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 4,449 shares to 234,702 shares, valued at $28.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell B Adrf by 7,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,158 shares, and has risen its stake in A T & T Inc New (NYSE:T).

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01B and $9.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 130,659 shares to 2.58 million shares, valued at $402.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 28,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.52 million shares, and cut its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).