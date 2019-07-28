Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Baskin Financial Services Decreased by $427,167 Its Holding; Envestnet (ENV) Holder Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Rose

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 28,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 154,450 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 183,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $72.99. About 217,880 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.54% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet; 15/05/2018 – Can Anyone Challenge Envestnet? — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – Envestnet l Yodlee Appoints New Vice President of Sales for Europe, Middle-East and Africa Region; 05/04/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac Takes Top Honors at Family Wealth Report Awards for Best Portfolio Management Application; 14/05/2018 – Envestnet l Yodlee, Quovo and Morningstar ByAllAccounts Announce New Framework for Ensuring Secure Open Data Access; 16/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces New Enterprise Data Management Solution at Annual Advisor Summit; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.78-Adj EPS $1.83; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet 1Q EPS 17c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Envestnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENV); 21/05/2018 – Horizon Investments Named “2018 Asset Manager of the Year” and “2018 Strategist of the Year” by Envestnet and Investment Advisor Magazine

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 3,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 177,441 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.93 million, down from 181,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals Thompson succeeded Bill Gates as chairman of the Seattle giant; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States; 16/04/2018 – MediaTek Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Innovation and Security for the Intelligent Edge; 24/05/2018 – Microland Launches ‘Digital Council-in-a-box’ with a Set of Unique Digital Accelerators for UK Councils

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ferrari N.V. by 5,491 shares to 90,674 shares, valued at $12.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8,171 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,639 shares, and has risen its stake in Markel Corp. Holding (NYSE:MKL).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Microsoft Stock Owners Shouldnâ€™t Worry About Linux – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NVIDIA Takes the Road Less Traveled in Cloud Gaming – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “As Dow Drives Above 27,000, This Stock Is Leading It Higher – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Petrus Co Lta has invested 1.94% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Georgia-based Lakeview Cap Partners Lc has invested 1.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oregon-based Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Florida-based Finemark State Bank Tru has invested 1.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Natixis reported 3.64M shares. Karpus Mngmt holds 6,156 shares. Markel Corporation stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams holds 2.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 30,158 shares. Frontier Investment Management owns 289,677 shares. 1,905 were reported by Reinhart Prtnrs. Regal Investment Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 68,944 shares. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) has invested 1.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Savings Bank Of Mount Dora Investment owns 56,112 shares for 2.91% of their portfolio. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Llc Il stated it has 388,721 shares. Bailard holds 383,765 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold ENV shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,822 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. 33,126 were reported by Raymond James Associate. Advsrs Asset holds 1,974 shares. Walleye Trading Limited invested in 3,018 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,892 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 227,504 shares. Mckinley Cap Limited Liability Corporation Delaware stated it has 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 55,508 shares. 166 were reported by Cwm Llc. 557,826 were accumulated by Pnc Financial Ser Grp. Brown Advisory has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Cornerstone Advsrs owns 540 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.05% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc reported 504,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 483,067 are held by Atlanta Capital Mgmt Co L L C.

Analysts await Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 8.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.23 per share. ENV’s profit will be $12.97 million for 72.99 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Envestnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Envestnet’s (ENV) CEO Jud Bergman on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 9, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Envestnet and BlackRock Enter Strategic Relationship to Enhance the Financial Advisor Experience – Business Wire” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Closer Look At Envestnet, Inc.’s (NYSE:ENV) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Envestnet Inc (ENV) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $174,918 activity. Shares for $31,038 were sold by Arora Anil.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80M and $246.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) by 45,412 shares to 694,734 shares, valued at $16.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA) by 17,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Pivotal Software Inc.