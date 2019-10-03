Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Holding Held by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc; Uss Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Holding in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by $347,500 as Stock Price Rose

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 92,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.85 million, down from 94,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $128.46. About 5.17 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 1.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 4,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 307,097 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.14M, up from 303,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $136.3. About 16.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.94B for 29.74 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 2,100 shares to 1.53M shares, valued at $266.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci South Korea Etf (EWY) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34 billion and $536.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 54,471 shares to 129,600 shares, valued at $16.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.