Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Holding Has Upped by Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp; Expedia Group (EXPE) Shares Rose While Cs Mckee LP Has Upped Its Holding

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Expedia Group (EXPE) by 37.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 47,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 173,430 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64 million, up from 125,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Expedia Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $131.55. About 1.34 million shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 04/04/2018 – EXPEDIA- LEISURE, CORPORATE CUSTOMERS IN EUROPEAN MARKETS WON’T BE CHARGED DISTRIBUTION SURCHARGE LEVIED ON AIR FRANCE, HOP! FLIGHTS SOURCED THROUGH GDS; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss $149M; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 26/03/2018 – EXPEDIA, REPORTS NAME CHANGE TO EXPEDIA GROUP,; 27/04/2018 – Expedia to Spend More on Social Media Ads Despite Facebook Woes; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO WAS $2.3 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 15% COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 10/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Travel industry eyes blockchain potential for fees, delays, lost bags; 20/03/2018 – EXPE: Orbitz identified and remediated data breach, in which personal user information was accessed

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 27.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 539,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 2.52 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296.88 million, up from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $140.05. About 22.67 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 16/04/2018 – Affinio Unveils New Integrated Audience Analysis Solution in Collaboration with Microsoft; 22/05/2018 – harmon.ie Launches One of the First Enterprise Applications with Microsoft Graph Integration; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Releases Macro-Market Research: The EU’s Hungary Drama; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01 billion and $9.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,200 shares to 956,036 shares, valued at $433.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 90,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.41M shares, and cut its stake in New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU).

