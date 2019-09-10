Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Holding Has Raised by Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp; Johnson Investment Counsel Holds Holding in Xylem (XYL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Xylem Inc. (XYL) by 23.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 94,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 496,800 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.27 million, up from 402,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Xylem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $77.5. About 663,473 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 27.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 539,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 2.52M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296.88 million, up from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 25.77 million shares traded or 7.16% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 14/05/2018 – RANE Sponsors Compliance Week 2018; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft has previously looked to Linux to boost its public cloud and operate equipment in its data centers

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01 billion and $9.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 125,060 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $156.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 54,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22M shares, and cut its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Vantage Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co has 9.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New York-based Hugh Johnson Advsrs has invested 0.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Drw Secs Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 1,751 shares. 9.20 million are held by State Of Wisconsin Board. Headinvest Ltd Llc accumulated 2.7% or 81,766 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated holds 5.13% or 789,900 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has 3.28% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Hawaiian Natl Bank invested in 125,941 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Nottingham Advsrs Inc reported 0.1% stake. Bluemountain Ltd has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Guardian Life Ins Of America has 0.33% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lynch & In holds 155,107 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation owns 8,578 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Rothschild Asset Us holds 1.55% or 1.23M shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 3.41% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 941,646 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shufro Rose & Limited accumulated 20,543 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsrs holds 0.77% or 16,255 shares. Hanson & Doremus Inv Mngmt holds 0.04% or 1,590 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Com accumulated 6,798 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 6,499 shares. Moreover, Mariner Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund holds 3,570 shares. 8,938 are owned by Peoples Financial. Qs Invsts Llc has invested 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Haverford Tru holds 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) or 2,799 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca invested in 1.96% or 6.27M shares. Davis R M Incorporated reported 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Moreover, Blair William & Il has 0.12% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). North Star Invest Management Corp invested in 0.02% or 2,528 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 41,905 shares.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,371 shares to 5,627 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Renaissancere Holdings Limited (NYSE:RNR) by 4,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,544 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Companies Incorporated (NYSE:LOW).