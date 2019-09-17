Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Holding Has Boosted by Bank Of Stockton; Motley Fool Asset Management Has Increased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $1.53 Million

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 11,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 132,201 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.71M, up from 120,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $136.87. About 6.62M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 16/05/2018 – National Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 05/03/2018 – MacRumors: Microsoft Planning to Integrate Cortana Into Outlook Apps for iOS and Android; 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences; 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team

Bank Of Stockton increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Stockton bought 2,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 20,967 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81 million, up from 18,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Stockton who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $136.88. About 6.60M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Unchanged In February; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 19/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS GLOBAL VSTS CI/CD OUTAGE LASTED FOR 4 HRS; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS KEY DRIVERS OF BUSINESS INTACT FOR COMING FY19; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON SLOW BUILD COMMANDS IN WEST EUROPE; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE; 15/03/2018 – MICROSOFT HAD 83 SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS IN LAST FISCAL YR

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Microsoft Before Q4 2019 Earnings with MSFT Stock at New High? – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/04/2019: COUP, BOX, ELTK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 2019 Earnings Preview: Cloud, Computing & More – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75M and $896.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nlight Inc by 66,754 shares to 315,269 shares, valued at $6.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmark Group Inc by 432,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,820 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsr Asset Mngmt, Colorado-based fund reported 1.01M shares. Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 2.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc stated it has 3.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Taurus Asset Ltd Company owns 244,246 shares or 4.46% of their US portfolio. Montag And Caldwell Ltd Liability reported 5.28% stake. Sageworth Tru holds 0% or 221 shares. Srs Inv Management Lc holds 5.65% or 1.97M shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) holds 0.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 26,433 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs Inc owns 19,539 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Vontobel Asset Mngmt invested in 3.70 million shares or 3.84% of the stock. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Co holds 3.53% or 216,183 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 6.18M shares. Winslow Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 10.80 million shares. 6.33M are owned by Wellcome (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome. Twin Focus Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Bank Of Stockton, which manages about $197.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares: Msci Eafe Small Cap (SCZ) by 5,738 shares to 133,454 shares, valued at $7.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.