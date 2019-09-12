Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Holder Weik Investment Services Lowered Position by $1.25 Million; Cypress Capital Group Has Raised Duke Energy (DUK) Position by $548,152

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 9,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 88,419 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.85M, down from 97,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 11.39M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring Al-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 27/03/2018 – L3 Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure Government in Strategic Cloud Initiative; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 22.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 6,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 33,373 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95M, up from 27,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $95.16. About 1.03M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 18/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 08/03/2018 – Duke Becoming Cautious About Building Generation — CERAWeek Market Talk; 04/04/2018 – Cyberattack Bleeds Into Utility Space as Duke Sees Billing Delay; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – From chasing storms to scaling poles, Duke Energy lineworkers keep the grid running; 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV; 08/05/2018 – Duke Energy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.14 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Closing Will Result in $1.58B of Net Proceeds

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $506.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,881 shares to 16,461 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 3,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,491 shares, and cut its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).