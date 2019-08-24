Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Holder Peninsula Asset Management Lifted Position by $352,755 as Stock Price Rose; As Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Share Value Declined, Consonance Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $27.11 Million

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) by 39.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 2.46M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.68% . The hedge fund held 3.75 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.00 million, down from 6.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Corcept Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.54. About 491,683 shares traded. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has declined 12.17% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $275 MLN TO $300 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists 27th Annual Congress; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA; 14/03/2018 Corcept Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $290.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics 1Q EPS 14c; 09/05/2018 – Corcept Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 21 Days; 15/03/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Files Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceuticals for Infringement of Korlym Patents; 14/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS FILES SUIT VS TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS

Peninsula Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc bought 3,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 18,102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Releases Macro-Market Research: The EU’s Hungary Drama; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80M and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd by 243,902 shares to 1.76 million shares, valued at $64.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vericel Corp by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI).

