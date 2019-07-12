Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Holder Peninsula Asset Management Boosted Stake by $352,755; As Multi Color (LABL) Market Value Rose, Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $41.64 Million

Peninsula Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc bought 3,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $139. About 3.07M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster chips; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Multi Color Corp (LABL) by 28.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 849,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.11 million shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.07M, down from 2.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Multi Color Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 1.59 million shares traded or 635.62% up from the average. Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) has declined 21.80% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc, which manages about $196.40M and $138.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Small Cap 600 Ishares (IJR) by 5,545 shares to 123,682 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prescott Capital Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.15% or 6,000 shares. Peak Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 4.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Royal Savings Bank Of Scotland Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Com has invested 7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Davis R M holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 276,615 shares. Navellier & Assoc reported 15,209 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt accumulated 283,109 shares. 552 were reported by Wealthcare Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability. Koshinski Asset holds 20,417 shares. Third Point Limited Liability owns 0.66% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 500,000 shares. Sky Inv Limited Company holds 74,220 shares. Gould Asset Limited Liability Com Ca invested in 11,108 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd owns 2.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 590,277 shares. Douglass Winthrop Limited Co reported 716,250 shares stake. Greystone Managed has 219,335 shares. Steadfast Capital Lp owns 2.67M shares.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Frontdoor Inc by 140,620 shares to 2.98M shares, valued at $102.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kennedy (NYSE:KW) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 640,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA).

Analysts await Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 12.26% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.06 per share. LABL’s profit will be $19.10M for 13.44 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Multi-Color Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.71% EPS growth.