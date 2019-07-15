Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Holder Dudley & Shanley Lifted Holding by $2.13 Million; As Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Valuation Rose, Forbes J M & Co Llp Has Trimmed Its Stake by $8.65 Million

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 18,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,194 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.69M, up from 63,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $138.91. About 6.58 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation of Ilan Levin as CEO and Director; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 27/03/2018 – SteelCloud Creates STIG Compliance DevOps Lab in the Microsoft Azure Cloud; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows chief leaves in reshuffle; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Forbes J M & Co Llp decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 94.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp sold 70,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,031 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $494,000, down from 74,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $140.84. About 683,834 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $3.59 million activity. Pfinsgraff Martin also bought $62,844 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) on Thursday, February 21. The insider HANNON MICHAEL J sold 5,000 shares worth $624,099.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 3.68% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.72 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.27B for 12.49 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.05% EPS growth.

