Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Holder Diamond Hill Capital Management Lowered Position by $11.31 Million; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Sigma Planning Trimmed Holding

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 96,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 3.45M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $407.14M, down from 3.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/05/2018 – Insight Public Sector wins $653 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS KEY DRIVERS OF BUSINESS INTACT FOR COMING FY19; 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT; 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 1,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 10,235 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 12,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $441.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 9.64 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – JACK MA’S ANT FINANCIAL TO RAISE $9 BLN; FUNDING COULD VALUE THE FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY FIRM AT CLOSE TO $150 BILLION – WSJ, CITING; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA $2.68B; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed China Car Startup to Raise $2.7 Billion This Year; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS HEMA TOTAL STORES REACH 37 IN CHINA; 17/04/2018 – IGNORE:ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYING DNAFIT ANNOUNCED APR. 16; 09/03/2018 – EQS-News: AGTech Leverages Alipay Platform and Alibaba’s Merchant Base to Lead Innovation in China’s Lottery Industry With Official Launch of Sports Lottery Campaign; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.22B; 25/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA SAID TO INVEST NO LESS THAN 4B YUAN IN HUITONGDA: DAILY; 28/03/2018 – E-commerce Firm Alibaba Weighs Listing in Mainland China Reports Kangyo Yokohama Securities

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 9,424 shares to 46,768 shares, valued at $3.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 23,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $18.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 144,010 shares to 970,732 shares, valued at $46.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 657,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cadence Bancorporation (Cl A).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Quebec – Canada-based Hexavest has invested 1.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Peninsula Asset Management holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 18,102 shares. Moreover, Security Trust has 3.26% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 86,140 shares. Cutler Counsel Limited Liability Company accumulated 117,800 shares or 2.72% of the stock. Premier Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Community Financial Serv Group Inc Limited Com owns 126,433 shares or 5.08% of their US portfolio. Glaxis Cap Mngmt Lc holds 82,060 shares or 28.75% of its portfolio. Moreover, Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc has 3.97% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 241,393 shares. Neumann Capital Limited invested in 14,296 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Ls Investment Ltd Company stated it has 1.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Paragon Mngmt Lc holds 6.23% or 111,251 shares. Wellington Shields Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 139,237 shares or 2.79% of all its holdings. 146,019 were accumulated by Chemung Canal Trust Commerce. Girard Ptnrs holds 2.76% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 125,652 shares. Rockland has invested 2.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

