Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Holder Baskin Financial Services Has Decreased Position; Lennar (LEN) Shareholder Basswood Capital Management Has Raised Its Position by $11.56 Million as Share Value Declined

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 84.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 235,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 516,202 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.34 million, up from 280,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 3.14 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR; 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Homebuilding Operating Earnings $413.7M; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Jon Jaffe Has Been Elected as the New President, Also Named to Board; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names New CEO And CFO As Part Of Leadership Reshuffle — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN ON HOME SALES OF 19.5% COMPARED TO 21.1%; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q New Orders $3.4B, Up 38%; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 3,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 177,441 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.93 million, down from 181,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 20.48 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS LINKEDIN RESULTS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 05/04/2018 – The Supreme Court fight over Microsoft’s foreign servers is over; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (NYSE:HTH) by 365,440 shares to 638,735 shares, valued at $11.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 61,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,137 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cleararc has 0.06% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 6,934 shares. First Republic Invest has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 227,844 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.68% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Vanguard holds 30.64 million shares. Nordea Management owns 69,542 shares. Atria Invests Ltd accumulated 5,219 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc holds 2.76M shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability accumulated 8,146 shares. Pictet Asset Limited holds 576,778 shares. Moreover, Greenhaven has 8.16% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Moreover, Smead has 3.85% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 1.54M shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 579 shares. Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 16,966 shares to 168,595 shares, valued at $7.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney (Walt) Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX).

