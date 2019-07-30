Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Holder Auxier Asset Management Lowered Position by $1.51 Million as Stock Price Rose; Micron Technology (MU) Stake Maintained by Tekne Capital Management Llc

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 201.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 357,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 534,136 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.08 million, up from 177,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $47.46. About 19.75 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 12,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,885 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.20 million, down from 141,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $140.35. About 13.54M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation of Ilan Levin as CEO and Director; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 29/03/2018 – Parts of Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Group are getting pulled out and placed in other groups as its leader departs; 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ruggie Cap holds 0% or 15 shares. Welch Capital Prtnrs Limited New York has invested 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Co holds 1.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 13.12 million shares. Mcf Advsr Limited Company, Kentucky-based fund reported 21,161 shares. Wellington Shields & Comm Ltd Liability Company holds 82,631 shares or 4.96% of its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Research invested 0.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pennsylvania-based Wharton Business Limited has invested 0.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hendershot Investments holds 1.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 42,396 shares. Summit Fin Strategies has 0.42% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marco Invest Mgmt Ltd owns 92,897 shares. Corsair LP owns 43,308 shares. Weiss Multi invested in 111,700 shares. Howe Rusling Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 144,070 shares. Northrock Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 1.08% stake. Harvey Cap Mngmt holds 3.34% or 58,946 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

