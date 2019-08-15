Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Holder Auxier Asset Management Lowered Holding by $1.51 Million as Stock Rose; Hoertkorn Richard Charles Raised Its Stake in Boeing Co (BA) as Stock Value Declined

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 3,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,904 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74M, up from 19,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $322.04. About 1.18 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC RANDY TINSETH COMMENTS DURING BRIEFING AT ISTAT; 10/05/2018 – Boeing Chairman and CEO Muilenburg to Speak at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 31; 23/03/2018 – Boeing’s Worst Month in Two Years (Video); 27/04/2018 – Boeing-KLX Deal Could Be Announced as Soon as Monday; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES FY CORE EPS $14.30 TO $14.50, EST. $14.10; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants Boeing to build stealth F-18s for a ‘good price’ but they don’t exist; 15/03/2018 – IAG – TRANSACTION ALSO INCLUDES UNDERLYING COLLATERAL POOL OF ONE BOEING 787-8 AIRCRAFT, ONE NEW BOEING 787-8 AND SEVEN NEW AIRBUS A320 NEO AIRCRAFT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING UPDATED 787 PRODUCTION COST BALANCE ON WEBSITE; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Industrials Adds Textron, Cuts Boeing; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 12,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 128,885 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.20 million, down from 141,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $133.07. About 8.39 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 31/03/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS HIGH COURT TO DROP MICROSOFT EMAIL CASE; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHANGE IN U.S. CORPORATE TAX LAW WAS GOOD FOR SHAREHOLDERS GENERALLY; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37M and $150.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,850 shares to 94,440 shares, valued at $4.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Charles Corp New by 13,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,665 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forbes J M And Ltd Liability Partnership reported 2,706 shares stake. First Amer Retail Bank accumulated 0.83% or 30,120 shares. 2,135 are owned by Groesbeck Invest Mgmt Corp Nj. Pinnacle invested 0.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cutter & Brokerage Inc has invested 0.44% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Intact Investment Mgmt holds 0.02% or 1,300 shares. Mariner Limited Liability invested 0.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 10, a Alabama-based fund reported 32,938 shares. Boston accumulated 0.49% or 973,925 shares. Ohio-based Fifth Third Commercial Bank has invested 1.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Primecap Ca reported 1.25 million shares. Maple Mgmt Inc invested 1.74% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ci Investments Incorporated holds 58,058 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 1,910 shares. Arvest Bancorporation Division reported 1,051 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James And Associates Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moody Bankshares Tru Division invested in 613,567 shares. First Washington accumulated 86,068 shares. Gm Advisory Grp holds 30,828 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Stillwater Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 173,387 shares. Veritas Invest Management Llp holds 920,773 shares. 270,283 are owned by Nexus Inv Management Inc. Sta Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.26% stake. America First Inv Ltd Liability invested in 2,232 shares. Bouchey Group Limited stated it has 7,084 shares. Family Corp has 55,683 shares for 2.83% of their portfolio. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 476,286 shares. Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Burt Wealth holds 0.69% or 13,012 shares in its portfolio. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has invested 3.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

