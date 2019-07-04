Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Holder Auxier Asset Management Decreased Holding as Share Price Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose While Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Cut Stake

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 10,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.61M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 08/03/2018 – Comodo CA Launches Industry Leading Certificate Manager 6.0 for Next Generation Digital Certificate Management & Automation; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 25/04/2018 – LiveU and Griiip Team Up to Create Dynamic Cost-Effective Live Broadcasting for Entry-Level Formula Motorsports; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management analyzed 12,900 shares as the company's stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,885 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.20 million, down from 141,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “With Alibaba, Itâ€™s Not About You, Itâ€™s About China – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Should We Fade the Fade? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft Stock Is Still Compelling After Recent Rally – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Salesforce Earnings After Close: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/02/2019: CRNT, CYBE, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 3.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Barbara Oil invested 1.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jump Trading Ltd owns 32,007 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Tru Com Of Virginia Va has 3.05% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 89,413 are owned by F&V Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Cornerstone Advsr, a Alabama-based fund reported 38,800 shares. Northstar Inv Ltd, a Colorado-based fund reported 159,329 shares. The Indiana-based Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mngmt has invested 5.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Orca Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 45,467 shares or 6.11% of all its holdings. Boys Arnold & Inc owns 51,808 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Management Lc reported 7.00M shares or 3.3% of all its holdings. Sterling Invest Mngmt owns 3.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 33,492 shares. Chilton Capital holds 2.84% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 272,027 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia stated it has 0.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Skytop Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 40,000 shares or 4.42% of all its holdings.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Atlassian Keeps Moving Forward with M&A – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “As Dow Posts Record, This Tech Stock Leads the Surge – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Microsoft’s Azure Is No AWS, Says Bearish Jefferies – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/24/2019: PCMI, NSIT, GRUB, NANO, RTEC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Video Game Roundup: E3 Update, MSFT Unveils Project Scarlett – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Peoples United Financial Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 315,538 shares to 508,769 shares, valued at $8.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 835,288 shares, and has risen its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).