Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Holder Arbor Investment Advisors Has Raised Position by $462,150; As Honeywell Int’l (HON) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Wendell David Associates Has Raised Holding

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Int’l (HON) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 2,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 26,221 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, up from 24,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Int’l for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $166.67. About 1.80 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 583.7 MLN RUPEES VS 218.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organi; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 76.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 9,123 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 5,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 09/04/2018 – Ittiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 19/03/2018 – The Register: Breaking up is hard to do: More drama with #Airbus, new bae Google and Microsoft. Apparently Redmond still has a; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt; 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lipe & Dalton has 11,279 shares. Sonata Cap Gp Inc invested 1.96% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Management Gp invested in 0.04% or 6,775 shares. Steadfast Capital Mgmt Lp has invested 4.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hall Kathryn A holds 0.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 5,861 shares. Lifeplan Fin Group holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,912 shares. Moreover, Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 2.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Paragon Cap Management has invested 5.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 52,618 were reported by Broderick Brian C. Dsm Cap Partners Ltd Llc owns 4.83M shares or 8.4% of their US portfolio. Independent Order Of Foresters holds 0.13% or 1,155 shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mngmt accumulated 20,417 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mairs Pwr Inc reported 1.64M shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 789,900 shares.

