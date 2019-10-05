Microsoft Com Us$0.00000625 (MSFT) Valuation Rose While Waverton Investment Management LTD Decreased by $7.59 Million Its Position; Facebook (FB) Position Lifted by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 1,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 63,468 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.25M, up from 61,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 10.48M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Updates Facebook Investors About the Expanded Class Period and Reminds Investors of the May 21, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS UP TO 87M PEOPLE AFFECTED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 10/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: House Democrats release thousands of Facebook ads created by Russian government; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Founder Zuckerberg to Face Privacy Questions at House Committee Hearing; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS KEVIN MARTIN WILL REPLACE ERIN EGAN AS INTERIM HEAD OF U.S. PUBLIC POLICY- SPOKESPERSON; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-Facebook shakes up management, launches blockchain division; 02/04/2018 – Jessica Guynn: Exclusive: Jesse Jackson to Apple, Amazon, Facebook Google: redouble diversity efforts and give the public; 09/04/2018 – ASG Technologies Releases ASG-TMON® Performance Analyzer 11.0 to Help Enterprises Manage the Performance and Costs of IT Re; 10/05/2018 – Google and Facebook ban Irish vote ads; 18/04/2018 – Jam Studio VR Announces Compatibility With HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, & Windows MR on Steam

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation Com Us$0.00000625 (MSFT) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold 57,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.42M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $190.48M, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation Com Us$0.00000625 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 10/05/2018 – Ve Launch Worldwide Recruitment Drive to Match Growth; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07B and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com Us$1.00 (NYSE:LMT) by 144,869 shares to 235,976 shares, valued at $85.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Incorporated Com Us$0.01 (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 62,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corporation Com Us$2.50 (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kempen Nv invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cls Investments Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baxter Bros reported 219,157 shares stake. Millennium Management Lc owns 0.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.45M shares. Hendershot Investments Inc invested in 40,812 shares. Evergreen Mngmt Lc has invested 4.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 27,208 are held by Meridian Invest Counsel. Moreover, Monarch Cap Mgmt has 3.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Firsthand stated it has 5.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chase Investment Counsel holds 43,433 shares. Pzena Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 318,833 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Check Ca reported 0.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Primecap Mngmt Ca has invested 3.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rock Point Advsrs Ltd Liability Com, Vermont-based fund reported 8,283 shares. 21,620 were accumulated by Eos Management Ltd Partnership.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $981.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 8,411 shares to 16,585 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 23,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,672 shares, and cut its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).