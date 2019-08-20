Microsoft Com (MSFT) Valuation Rose While Oak Ridge Investments Has Decreased Its Position; Wafra Investment Advisory Group Increased Its Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $5.45 Million

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 7,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 379,811 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.80 million, down from 386,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $137.58. About 11.49M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 18.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 3,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 19,871 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.39M, up from 16,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $893.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $9.9 during the last trading session, reaching $1806.22. About 1.40 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – Civil rights groups criticize Amazon’s facial recognition system; 27/03/2018 – Response Mag: Whole Foods Stores May Become Amazon Delivery Centers; 24/03/2018 – Leicester Mercur: Amazon set to sign deal for massive base; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s Yorkshire players can beat Amazon at its own game; 06/03/2018 – Deadline Hollywood: EXCLUSIVE: @JackQuaid92 (The Hunger Games) is set as a lead in Amazon’s straight-to-series drama #TheBoys; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON CONTINUES INVESTMENT & GROWTH IN OHIO WITH NEW WEST JEFF; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW STAKE IN AMAZON.COM INC -SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – AMAZON PRIME HAS EXCEEDED 100 MILLION PAID PRIME MEMBERS GLOBALLY; 30/05/2018 – Although Amazon has indisputably disrupted retail, Lake argued the business model is “almost the opposite” of Stitch Fix

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scott & Selber reported 5.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Badgley Phelps Bell has 2.54% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 23,528 shares. Raymond James Assoc reported 1.04% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 52,820 shares for 2.89% of their portfolio. Sigma Invest Counselors Inc has invested 1.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wesbanco Bank invested in 23,590 shares or 2.1% of the stock. Tiger Glob Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 6.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Arvest National Bank Division invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc has 1.24% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 337 are held by Perkins Coie Company. Hillview Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.07% or 113 shares. Cortland Associates Mo accumulated 1,242 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt owns 1.5% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 20,000 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Jcic Asset Mgmt has invested 3.73% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Ims has 1.92% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,317 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Weak Boeing, Caterpillar Q2, Rate Pressure On Banks, All Weigh – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Big Q2 Earnings On Deck: FB, GOOGL, BA, AMZN & More – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “FedEx Will End Ground Shipments Of Amazon Packages – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Whole Foods To Stock British Beyond Meat Competitor Meatless Farm: ‘We Are One Of The Healthiest Products Out There’ – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 261,274 shares to 436,810 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp. by 61,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,743 shares, and cut its stake in M & T Bank Corp. (NYSE:MTB).

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 16,687 shares to 381,196 shares, valued at $7.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Cl B.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, INFN, LITE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jw Asset Lc has invested 2.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 5.27M were reported by Citigroup. Hwg LP reported 56,161 shares. Charter Trust holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 97,302 shares. 353,729 are held by Markston Ltd Co. Provident Company reported 5,000 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 789,900 shares. First National Bank & Trust Trust Of Newtown reported 69,087 shares. Ifrah Services Inc reported 0.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tcw Group invested 0.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Victory Incorporated owns 431,327 shares. Van Eck Assoc holds 283,866 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Selway Asset Mngmt has 38,880 shares. Ariel Invests Limited Liability Company holds 3.82% or 2.61 million shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 2.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).