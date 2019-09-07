Microsoft Com (MSFT) Stock Rose While Stralem & Co Has Decreased Its Position; Ionic Capital Management Has Lifted Its Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stake

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 251.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 40,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 56,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 1.82M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 12.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 8,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 59,147 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98 million, down from 67,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 12/04/2018 – StartMonday updates its CareerChain release plans

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $218.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (NYSE:EOG) by 5,640 shares to 58,350 shares, valued at $5.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (NYSE:DUK) by 6,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bright Rock Cap Mgmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 60,100 shares. Hardman Johnston Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 487,790 shares or 2.53% of all its holdings. Veritas Asset Limited Liability Partnership holds 6.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6.24M shares. Barrett Asset Lc has invested 3.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Holderness Invests accumulated 3.56% or 63,059 shares. Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 79.25 million shares or 2.12% of the stock. Guinness Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 177,627 shares. Bbr Prtn Limited holds 1.35% or 88,160 shares. 9.57 million were reported by Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc. Essex Inv Communication Limited Com has invested 1.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Company owns 5.80 million shares or 4.09% of their US portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Co holds 3.17% or 37,320 shares in its portfolio. Lynch Associate In reported 6.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 2.45 million are owned by Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corp. Origin Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 3.23% or 327,100 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Capital Mngmt reported 950 shares. Miller Howard Inc New York owns 119,224 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 18,753 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Llc owns 871 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1,070 were accumulated by Federated Investors Inc Pa. Magnetar Financial Lc reported 9,815 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Walleye Trading Ltd reported 53,633 shares. 308,430 were reported by Gamco Invsts Et Al. First Mercantile invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Co holds 191,176 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 26,452 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc accumulated 33,497 shares or 0% of the stock.