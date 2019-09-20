Microsoft Com (MSFT) Stock Rose While Palladium Partners Trimmed Its Position by $838,432; As Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Market Valuation Rose, Opus Point Partners Management Lifted Position

Opus Point Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 64.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Point Partners Management Llc bought 2,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 5,353 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $813,000, up from 3,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Point Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $82.88. About 615,396 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 21/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $64; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Granted Exclusive Option to Acquire Myonexus; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Partnership with Myonexus Therapeutics for the Advancement of Multiple Gene Therapy Programs Aim; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 05/05/2018 – Sarepta Raises New Hopes — Barron’s; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRPT)

Palladium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc sold 6,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 393,463 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.71 million, down from 399,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $138.53. About 24.95M shares traded or 1.65% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q COMMERCIAL CLOUD MARGINS WIDEN TO 57%; 09/04/2018 – Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment of Clive Cuthell as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 25/04/2018 – Bill Gates used to memorize the license plates of Microsoft employees to keep tabs on them; 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold SRPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qvt Financial Limited Partnership has 0.1% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 3,117 shares. Serv Automobile Association invested 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Botty Ltd Llc reported 1.16% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). 4,677 are held by Dynamic Cap Ltd. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated invested in 357 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Com reported 992,007 shares stake. France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Massachusetts Fincl Ma has invested 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Moreover, Walleye Trading Llc has 0.02% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 16,500 shares. The New York-based Amalgamated Bank has invested 0.06% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Fred Alger has invested 0.62% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 136,365 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Co stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). 218,644 were reported by Bessemer Group. Metropolitan Life Insur New York invested 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.99 million activity. BEHRENS M KATHLEEN bought 2,500 shares worth $219,950. 16,252 shares were bought by INGRAM DOUGLAS S, worth $2.00M on Monday, August 12. BONNEY MICHAEL W also bought $173,480 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on Monday, September 9.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

