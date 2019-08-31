Microsoft Com (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Sg Americas Securities Has Lowered by $98.32 Million Its Position; Morgan Stanley (MS) Holder Advent Capital Management Has Lowered Position as Shares Declined

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 86.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 60,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401,000, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.49. About 7.14M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Nabs Record Profit — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – SAPERSTEIN SAYS MS IS USING BLACKROCK’S ALADDIN FOR WEALTH UNIT; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Colm Kelleher to Speak at the Annual Morgan Stanley European Financials Conference; 17/04/2018 – Shale oil has a refining problem, and Morgan Stanley thinks investors can profit from it; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 13/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS 5.0 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PENN VIRGINIA CORP AS OF APRIL 4 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 15/05/2018 – TESLA INC TSLA.O : MORGAN STANLEY SEES CO AS TRADING NEAR FAIR VALUE WITH A BALANCED RISK-REWARD; 17/04/2018 – VizExplorer Announces Strategic Investment by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital; 13/03/2018 – BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC BYG.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 900P FROM 830P

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 78.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 840,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 231,169 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.26M, down from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 03/04/2018 – Skanska’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Spurred by Natural Gas, Commuter Rail Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Tru Of Delaware owns 115,805 shares. Columbus Hill Cap LP owns 253,403 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 3.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Welch Group Lc reported 277,851 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust owns 1.16 million shares or 2.26% of their US portfolio. Grace And White New York accumulated 9,165 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Heritage Investors Mgmt accumulated 391,276 shares or 2.75% of the stock. Arcadia Mgmt Corp Mi reported 43,871 shares stake. Excalibur Mgmt owns 37,152 shares or 4.13% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited owns 0.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.48M shares. Moreover, Causeway Cap Management Ltd Company has 1.98% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Janney Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 372,219 shares or 2.29% of its portfolio. Capstone Investment Limited Company stated it has 16,017 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tealwood Asset Mgmt Inc reported 18,218 shares stake. Mechanics Commercial Bank Trust Department invested 2.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc Com by 250,143 shares to 310,581 shares, valued at $5.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc Com (NYSE:SSD) by 16,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (Call).

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assurant Inc by 187,055 shares to 285,594 shares, valued at $29.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 51,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Zillow Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap holds 0.12% or 96,000 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 6,838 shares. Markston Intl Lc reported 213,191 shares stake. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 28,447 shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance has invested 0.28% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Whitnell Communication has invested 0.29% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Macquarie has 316,752 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Palisade Asset Management reported 28,510 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust & Tru reported 2,469 shares. Northcoast Asset Limited Liability Co stated it has 34,389 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp stated it has 154,118 shares. Moreover, Rmb Cap Management Ltd has 0.38% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Principal Fin Grp Inc Inc Inc reported 1.87M shares. Paradigm Asset Ltd Liability holds 0% or 19,700 shares in its portfolio. Aristotle Cap Management Lc has invested 0.18% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $1.97 billion for 8.50 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.