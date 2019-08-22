Microsoft Com (MSFT) Stake Raised by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd; Ansys (ANSS) Stake Held by Crestwood Capital Management Lp

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The hedge fund held 57,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56M, up from 48,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.38. About 39,989 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 117.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 398,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 738,654 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.12M, up from 340,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $138.31. About 2.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q TAX RATE ABOUT 16%; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 31/05/2018 – lnfosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 27/03/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: DATA ACCESS ISSUE IN AZURE, OMS PORTAL RESOLVED; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0.03% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Pnc Fincl Ser Grp invested in 65,646 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 55,497 were reported by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. 15,899 were accumulated by Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 86,108 shares. Papp L Roy Assoc stated it has 13,357 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Management Lc has invested 0.06% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Pitcairn holds 0.06% or 2,864 shares. 9,584 are owned by Brinker Capital Incorporated. Crestwood Management Ltd Partnership invested in 5.98% or 57,780 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 15,983 shares. Pictet Asset Limited has invested 0.43% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Balyasny Asset Management Lc reported 34,713 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Limited Liability stated it has 924,724 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $176.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16,200 shares to 51,000 shares, valued at $13.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 28,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,836 shares, and cut its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Healthcare (XLV) by 218,639 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $117.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY) by 162,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352,555 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Nasdaq Biotech (IBB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iberiabank owns 125,968 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Brown Advisory has 3.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Japan-based Nomura Asset has invested 3.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Security Natl Trust accumulated 86,140 shares. 80,000 are owned by Cincinnati Casualty Com. C Group Hldg A S owns 4.07M shares or 6.08% of their US portfolio. Carmignac Gestion accumulated 821,130 shares. The Massachusetts-based Essex Inv Management Limited Liability Com has invested 1.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Allstate has invested 1.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Markston Ltd Liability holds 353,729 shares. Moreover, Hilton Cap Management Limited Com has 0.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parus (Uk) Ltd stated it has 14.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability reported 18,303 shares. Grace & White Incorporated Ny holds 9,165 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio.