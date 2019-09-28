Microsoft Com (MSFT) Stake Maintained by Crestwood Advisors Llc; Wesbanco Bank Position in Cb Financial Services (CBFV) Lowered as Stock Rose

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 39.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 185,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 657,704 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.11M, up from 471,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in Cb Financial Services Inc. (CBFV) by 54.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 19,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.78% . The institutional investor held 15,768 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $374,000, down from 34,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Cb Financial Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.20M market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.46. About 2,510 shares traded. CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) has declined 25.27% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CBFV News: 30/03/2018 – CB Fincl Services, Inc. and First West Virginia Bancorp, Inc. Receive Regulatory Approvals to Complete Pending Merger; 27/04/2018 – CB Financial Services 1Q EPS 33c; 21/04/2018 – DJ CB Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBFV); 16/05/2018 – CB Financial Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – CB Financial Services, Inc. Completes Merger With First West Virginia Bancorp, Inc; 06/03/2018 CB Financial Services, Inc. and First West Virginia Bancorp, Inc. to Hold Special Stockholders’ Meetings; 08/03/2018 – CB Financial Services, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting Date; 30/03/2018 – CB Financial Services, Inc. and First West Virginia Bancorp, Inc. Receive Regulatory Approvals to Complete Pending Merger; 09/04/2018 – Community Bank Adds To The Commercial Lending Team; 08/03/2018 – Community Bank Announces Plans for Corporate Center

Analysts await CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 26.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CBFV’s profit will be $2.88 million for 12.95 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by CB Financial Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr (SDY) by 12,618 shares to 94,177 shares, valued at $9.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 13,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanofi Sponsored Adr (NYSE:SNY) by 293,281 shares to 5,813 shares, valued at $252,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 16,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,073 shares, and cut its stake in Ametek Inc New Com (NYSE:AME).