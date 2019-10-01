Microsoft Com (MSFT) Stake Maintained by Argi Investment Services Llc; South Texas Money Management LTD Upped Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $2.44 Million

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 13.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 2,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 23,420 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14M, up from 20,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $137.3. About 15.34M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – FORMATION OF TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India; 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 1,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 24,766 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.90M, up from 23,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $859.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $1738.43. About 2.60 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Amazon.com, Inc. Announces Commencement of Offer to Exchange Certain Outstanding Unregistered Notes for New Registered Notes; 19/04/2018 – Amazon’s Other Jeff Talks About AI Ambitions, Robots, and Trump; 27/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says Blue Origin’s next rocket test flight will be livestreamed Sunday morning; 17/05/2018 – The Jeff Bezos quote that Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman uses to stay competitive; 27/03/2018 – CASINO’S MONOPRIX CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON IS “PROFITABLE” DEAL FOR MONOPRIX , WILL NOT PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 20/04/2018 – President Trump has repeatedly slammed Amazon, attacking the tech giant five times in one week over its business practices; 18/05/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Shifting strategies, Amazon opens its doors to discuss workforce training program; 07/05/2018 – Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of this week; 05/04/2018 – Alphabet, Facebook, Amazon: Too Big to Fail? — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Co holds 2.83% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 81,655 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs invested in 0.01% or 114 shares. Baxter Bros Inc owns 573 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 5,080 shares. Notis has invested 1.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cognios Cap Limited Liability holds 1.87% or 2,578 shares. Hillhouse Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 43,156 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Mgmt reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Btg Pactual Glob Asset holds 1,951 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Bsw Wealth, Colorado-based fund reported 380 shares. Moore Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 53,000 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 17,355 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Management Lc holds 0.01% or 28 shares in its portfolio. Waters Parkerson & Com Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 379 shares. Menora Mivtachim Limited owns 29,126 shares.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 21,808 shares to 47,678 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) by 28,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 903,287 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (New) (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 10,520 shares. Payden And Rygel owns 3.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 334,000 shares. Moreover, Provise Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dock Street Asset Mgmt accumulated 30,127 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Rwc Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 2,346 shares. Barton Investment Management holds 0.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 28,127 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt reported 148,639 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Check Cap Ca reported 0.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Citizens Northern Corporation reported 42,530 shares. Edgestream Prtn Limited Partnership has invested 0.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cheviot Value Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 100,405 shares or 5.82% of the stock. Rockland Trust holds 161,705 shares or 2.15% of its portfolio. Dsc Advisors Lp stated it has 12,503 shares. Selz Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5.68% or 157,000 shares. Df Dent & Co Incorporated holds 0.27% or 109,251 shares.