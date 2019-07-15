Microsoft Com (MSFT) Shareholder United American Securities Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.18 Million as Share Price Rose; Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Shareholder Washington Trust Company Has Lifted Its Stake by $334,428 as Market Valuation Rose

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 3,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,147 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29M, up from 63,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $102.81. About 1.02M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 21/03/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-BNP Paribas Asset Management names head of pension solutions; 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 14/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q NET INCOME 41.3M RINGGIT; 06/03/2018 – MMC CORPORATION-UNIT GRANTED FURTHER 30 YR CONCESSION FOR OPERATIONS OF NORTH PORT & SOUTH PORT OF PORT KLANG EFFECTIVE FROM 1 DEC 2013 TO 30 NOV 2043; 13/03/2018 – Marsh Bellofram Announces New BelGAS CP Division; 04/04/2018 – INSURANCE FIRM MARSH SERVICES LTD SAYS HAS MEAN GENDER PAY GAP OF 42.5 PCT, MEAN BONUS GAP OF 60.2 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 10,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,095 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76 million, down from 169,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 18.94M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise; 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na holds 443,308 shares. Moreover, Jcic Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 498 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.33% or 5,795 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Com holds 29,820 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ftb invested in 214 shares or 0% of the stock. Wallace Capital Incorporated, a Texas-based fund reported 2,451 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc reported 70 shares. Choate Invest Advsrs has 0.04% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 5,494 are held by Qs Investors Llc. Pennsylvania-based Brinker Inc has invested 0.3% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). United Kingdom-based Legal And General Public Ltd has invested 0.19% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). First Hawaiian Bankshares owns 8,970 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt reported 37,512 shares. Tdam Usa invested in 0.09% or 13,983 shares.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 16,933 shares to 98,490 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14,372 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 341,826 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $9.10 million activity. 11,245 shares were sold by McDonald Scott, worth $1.02 million on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

